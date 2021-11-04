News, Technology

Pakistan and Bulgaria set to collaborate for establishing linkages between IT firms

In recent news, the Embassy of Pakistan in Bulgaria organized an online IT forum meeting in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications of Bulgaria with the aim of forming valuable partnerships between the two countries in regard to the IT sector.

This meeting focused on numerous proposals coming from the Bulgarian side which included the Director of Information Technology, focal people from the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications, Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), Chief Expert Investment Services of the Invest Bulgaria Agency, and Board Member of Bulgarian Association of Information Technology (BAIT).

Proposals and presentations also came from the Pakistan side which included members from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication as well as the Managing Director of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Chief Executive Officer of IGNITE, and Secretary-General of Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) where they brought about an emphasis on IT regulatory frameworks and services.

According to the Ambassador of Pakistan to Bulgaria, Mariam Aftab, both countries had a lot of potentials to enhance their existing IT infrastructure. She even highlighted the Prime Minister’s ‘Digital Pakistan Policy’ under which ministries and respective departments of the government were working tirelessly in order to better automate their proceedings and services.

Upon the conclusion of this meeting, it was mutually decided that both Pakistan and Bulgaria would continue their collaborations and focus on introducing more IT-related services for both sides.

