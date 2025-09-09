By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan And Turkiye To Boost Agriculture Food And Health Cooperation

Pakistan and Türkiye emphasized accelerating PTGTA Expansion during the 16th Session of the Pakistan-Türkiye Joint Ministerial Commission. The meeting focused on broadening the Pakistan-Türkiye Trade in Goods Agreement from commodities to services and to e-commerce. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Türkiye Minister of National Defence Yasar Güler led the talks.

Both sides agreed that PTGTA Expansion must deliver balanced market access. They also committed to stronger business-to-business ties through trade exhibitions, investment forums, and joint ventures. The ministers said the Joint Ministerial Commission provides a practical forum to turn goodwill into concrete trade and investment outcomes.

Pakistan offered support to Turkish investors through the Special Investment Facilitation Council and highlighted opportunities in Special Economic Zones and priority sectors. The commerce minister said cooperation in agriculture value added food processing, seed technology, and livestock management will boost trade and food security.

Health cooperation was prioritised with a focus on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and hospital management. The ministers agreed that Türkiye’s Heal in Türkiye initiative can support health tourism and make care more affordable for citizens of both countries.

A landmark decision was the establishment of the Pakistan Türkiye Textile Technology Centre at the National Textile University in Faisalabad. The centre will support research student exchanges and vocational training and prepare youth for industry jobs.

Both countries also noted the potential of information technology, the digital economy, fintech, and artificial intelligence. They agreed to pursue cooperation in software development e e-commerce, and cybersecurity to create new trade and investment channels.

Transport corridors, logistics, maritime links, and aviation ties will be strengthened to support trade. Labour mobility, media culture, and tourism cooperation will be enhanced through recognised certification and joint projects.

Energy collaboration will cover renewables, solar, wind, hydropower, as well as oil and gas exploration and LNG trade. Defence and security cooperation will continue as a key pillar of relations.

The 16th JMC adopted a protocol with decision timelines and responsibilities. Both ministers reaffirmed a shared ambition to reach a bilateral trade value of five billion US dollars and agreed to hold the JMC regularly.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar

