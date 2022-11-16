Pakistan Army Drone Suddenly Crashes In Lahore Near Thokar Niaz Baig

A mini Remote-Controlled drone (rumored as a ‘spy’ drone) has crashed in Lahore. The remote-controlled plane crashed near the Chung area of Lahore. According to the details, the drone crashed into the Orange Line train station in Lahore. Interestingly, the police said that a spy camera was found inside the drone. The bomb disposal squad was also called, however, no explosives were found.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have seized the military drone and are inspecting it, while the Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has yet to release a statement about the incident.

#Pakistan A remote-controlled drone crashed near the Orange Line train terminal at Thokar Lahore sounding alarm bells for the police whether the plane carried any explosive material. Security authorities have taken control of the suspected military drone and is being inspected. pic.twitter.com/vwdNCjmNK2 — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) November 16, 2022

The police have launched a further investigation into the incident and are determining the direction the remote control drone came from towards the spot of the crash. Moreover, as per details in the media, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from SSP Saddar. He ordered SSP to submit a report after conducting the inquiry.

While an investigation is being conducted on the drone, speculations are rife on social media that the drone came from India since Lahore shares a border with India. This is not the first time that a mysterious drone crashed in Pakistan. In 2011, a US spy plane crashed into Pakistani territory in Chaman, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan.

The drone was surveying the border when it crashed near the Pishin Scouts compound in Chaman, 300 meters inside Pakistani territory. The drone was not carrying any weapons systems and was probably for surveillance purposes. Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies took control of the wreckage.

