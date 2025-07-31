The federal cabinet has approved the country’s first-ever Pakistan car safety law, introducing strict penalties to ensure safety, performance, and environmental standards for all locally assembled and imported vehicles.

The legislation, titled the Motor Vehicles Industry Development Act, introduces jail terms of up to three years and fines reaching Rs10 million for those violating the law. The newly passed Pakistan car safety law makes it mandatory for all vehicles to be registered under this framework and possess a valid certificate of conformity before being sold.

Manufacturers and importers who fail to meet these requirements can face up to one year in jail or fines starting from Rs500,000. If a vehicle is sold without issuing a certificate, violators could face up to six months in jail. Moreover, not recalling a defective vehicle can lead to two years in prison or a fine of at least Rs5 million. Ignoring a recall order from the Engineering Development Board (EDB) may result in a three-year jail term or Rs10 million penalty.

The draft law is now headed to parliamentary committees for detailed review before its final passage. Only licensed firms with approved capital and vehicle imports as their core business will be allowed to bring in vehicles needing repair. Imports under baggage or gift schemes are exempt from this law.

The act also requires all vehicles to clearly display technical specifications, including size, weight, seating capacity, and usage. Electric vehicles must disclose battery type, charging standards, and recycling protocols. Any vehicle or part posing a safety threat must be recalled, regardless of prior approvals. If not addressed, the EDB will directly initiate the recall process.