Pakistan Crypto Council, US Envoy talk Blockchain, AI & youth empowerment

ISLAMABAD: In a strategic move to strengthen U.S.-Pakistan collaboration in the digital economy, Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, met with Natalia Baker, the Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan. The meeting focused on empowering Pakistan’s youth with future-ready skills in blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).









With one of the world’s youngest populations, Pakistan is positioning itself as a potential innovation hub. The Pakistan Crypto Council emphasized the need to create direct connections between US institutions and Pakistan’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, laying the groundwork for shared progress in emerging technologies.

“Pakistan is home to one of the world’s youngest populations — eager, ambitious, and ready to lead the future of Web3 and AI,” said Bilal Bin Saqib. “This is the time to invest in them, to connect them with global leaders, and to create real pipelines of opportunity between the US and Pakistan.”

Discussions included launching joint training programs, talent exchange initiatives, and signing MOUs between US tech companies and Pakistani startups. These efforts aim to create long-term partnerships that support innovation, knowledge transfer, and cross-border entrepreneurship.

The Pakistan Crypto Council reiterated its commitment to leveraging blockchain as a diplomatic, educational, and economic tool — ensuring that Pakistani youth are not only included in the global digital revolution but lead it.