Pakistan earns $2123 million form IT services export during FY21

In recent news, Pakistan has earned about $2123 million due to its provision of IT services across various countries during the fiscal year 2020-2021. This showed an overall growth of the IT sector by nearly 47.44 percent compared to the $1439.970 million which was earned during the fiscal year of 2019-2020 according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period, the respective IT services grew by 50.32 percent where the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase by 35.50 percent while export and import of the IT sector rose by 30.88 percent.

Moreover, the export of call center services has increased by 22.10 percent during the period whereas the export of other telecommunication services faced another increase by 47.28 percent which is a rise from $202.766 million to $298.624 million in accordance with the data provided by the PBS.

All in all, the future of IT in Pakistan is looking great as telecommunication sectors and tech companies play a pivotal role in its uprising.

