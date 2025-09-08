The Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives has reported that FY2026 began with stability and growth, driven by falling inflation, higher tax revenue, stronger private sector activity, and foreign collaborations under CPEC. The government is also prioritizing climate resilience, AI-driven innovation, and large-scale development projects to boost economic confidence.

Key Economic Indicators (July–August FY2026)

Indicator FY2025 FY2026 Change CPI Inflation 10.4% 3.5% ▼ Down FBR Tax Collection Rs 1,456 bn Rs 1,661 bn ▲ +14.1% PSX Index — 154,277 ▲ Record high Market Capitalization — Rs 18.1 tn ▲ Boost Agri Credit Rs 169.6 bn Rs 232.2 bn ▲ +36.9% Private Sector Credit Rs 8.5 tn Rs 9.6 tn ▲ +13% Exports $5.07 bn $5.11 bn ▲ +0.7% Imports $9.7 bn $11.1 bn ▲ +14.2%

The Ministry also highlighted URAAN Pakistan initiatives, including AI techathons, national business plan competitions, and Pakistan’s first Economic Census, mapping 7.2 million establishments and 10 million informal enterprises.

On the development side, PSDP spending rose 23.3%, and new projects are expected to create thousands of jobs. Internationally, Pakistan advanced CPEC Phase II with China, expanded cooperation in AI, robotics, nuclear energy, and even space exploration, with plans for its first astronaut mission in 2026.

Meanwhile, the 2025 monsoon floods caused significant damage and loss of life, but swift evacuations and relief efforts are underway, with a focus on climate-resilient rebuilding.