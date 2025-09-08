By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Rs 35 Billion Development Projects By Ministry Of Planning Development Special Initiatives

The Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives has reported that FY2026 began with stability and growth, driven by falling inflation, higher tax revenue, stronger private sector activity, and foreign collaborations under CPEC. The government is also prioritizing climate resilience, AI-driven innovation, and large-scale development projects to boost economic confidence.

Key Economic Indicators (July–August FY2026)

Indicator FY2025 FY2026 Change
CPI Inflation 10.4% 3.5% ▼ Down
FBR Tax Collection Rs 1,456 bn Rs 1,661 bn ▲ +14.1%
PSX Index 154,277 ▲ Record high
Market Capitalization Rs 18.1 tn ▲ Boost
Agri Credit Rs 169.6 bn Rs 232.2 bn ▲ +36.9%
Private Sector Credit Rs 8.5 tn Rs 9.6 tn ▲ +13%
Exports $5.07 bn $5.11 bn ▲ +0.7%
Imports $9.7 bn $11.1 bn ▲ +14.2%

The Ministry also highlighted URAAN Pakistan initiatives, including AI techathons, national business plan competitions, and Pakistan’s first Economic Census, mapping 7.2 million establishments and 10 million informal enterprises.

On the development side, PSDP spending rose 23.3%, and new projects are expected to create thousands of jobs. Internationally, Pakistan advanced CPEC Phase II with China, expanded cooperation in AI, robotics, nuclear energy, and even space exploration, with plans for its first astronaut mission in 2026.

Meanwhile, the 2025 monsoon floods caused significant damage and loss of life, but swift evacuations and relief efforts are underway, with a focus on climate-resilient rebuilding.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits Historic 100000 Milestone
PSX Crosses 156,000 Points, Hits Historic High
Sbp About Legal Status Of Virtual Assets In Pakistan
Pakistan Workers’ Remittances Hit $3.1B in August
Islamabad Command and Control Center
Islamabad to Host Pakistan’s First Smart City Command Center
Pakistan And Us
U.S. Strategic Metals, Pakistan Sign Critical Minerals MOU
Pakistan’s Auditor-General
Pakistan’s Auditor-General Denies Misreporting in Federal Audit Documents
Research Suggests Chatgpts Web Power Might Be Fading To Old Search Giants
OpenAI Warns of Ongoing AI Hallucination Challenges
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Launches Cell for Overseas Pakistanis
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
PTA Revises Radio-Based Services Charges for 2025
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
IT Sector Leads as SECP Registers Over 3,200 New Companies in August 2025
China Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025 29 Unveils Bold Tech Push For Digital Future
China-Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025-29 Unveils Bold Tech Push for Digital Future
Pakistan 5G spectrum
Pakistan Risks $4.3B Loss Without Spectrum Reform, GSMA & Industry Warns
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan and China Unveil Economic Roadmap in New Action Plan
Kp Govt Approves Ehsaas E Pension Initiative For Retiring Staff
KP Govt Approves Ehsaas e-Pension Initiative for Retiring Staff