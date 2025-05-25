Pakistan Embassy Warns Against Fake Overseas Job Offers Online
The Pakistan Embassy in the UAE has issued a strong advisory to Pakistani citizens, cautioning them against fake online job offers originating outside the UAE.
The warning comes amid a rising number of scam cases targeting job seekers through fraudulent employment ads.
According to the embassy, many Pakistani nationals have recently been duped by fake employment schemes, leading to severe financial and legal troubles. These scams often lure individuals with attractive job offers, only to exploit them for personal data or money.
“Pakistani citizens are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution when responding to online job advertisements, offered outside the UAE,” stated the advisory posted on the embassy’s official Facebook page.
To safeguard themselves, job seekers are urged to thoroughly verify any employment offers made outside the UAE through official and trusted sources. The embassy has also emphasized using proper legal channels to avoid falling victim to online fraud.
The embassy advised Pakistani citizens to validate job offers using:
- UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), by checking the job offer serial or transaction number.
- UAE Government Portal: www.u.ae
- Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi
- Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai
For visa-related checks:
- Dubai-issued visas: Use the GDRFA portal
- Other emirates: Verify through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) website
Important Legal Guidelines
The embassy highlighted that working in the UAE on a tourist or visit visa is illegal. Unverified online job dealings could result in criminal charges, including fraud or money laundering.
For those who secure genuine employment, the embassy recommends:
- Enrolling in the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance scheme in the UAE
- Securing life and health insurance in both Pakistan and the UAE
This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety and legal protection of Pakistani workers abroad.
Related Posts
Fly Jinnah Narrowly Avoids Second Air Scare in Just Eight Days
A Fly Jinnah flight narrowly avoided a major tragedy on Saturday as it attempted to land in Lahore amid extreme weather conditions. The aircraft,…
Three Major DISCOs Set for Privatization
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power was informed on Friday that the government’s phased power company privatization plan has begun, with three major…