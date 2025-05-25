Pakistan Embassy Warns Against Fake Overseas Job Offers Online

The Pakistan Embassy in the UAE has issued a strong advisory to Pakistani citizens, cautioning them against fake online job offers originating outside the UAE.







The warning comes amid a rising number of scam cases targeting job seekers through fraudulent employment ads.

According to the embassy, many Pakistani nationals have recently been duped by fake employment schemes, leading to severe financial and legal troubles. These scams often lure individuals with attractive job offers, only to exploit them for personal data or money.

“Pakistani citizens are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution when responding to online job advertisements, offered outside the UAE,” stated the advisory posted on the embassy’s official Facebook page.

To safeguard themselves, job seekers are urged to thoroughly verify any employment offers made outside the UAE through official and trusted sources. The embassy has also emphasized using proper legal channels to avoid falling victim to online fraud.







The embassy advised Pakistani citizens to validate job offers using:

UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), by checking the job offer serial or transaction number.

UAE Government Portal: www.u.ae

Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi

Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai

For visa-related checks:

Dubai-issued visas : Use the GDRFA portal

: Use the GDRFA portal Other emirates: Verify through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) website

Important Legal Guidelines

The embassy highlighted that working in the UAE on a tourist or visit visa is illegal. Unverified online job dealings could result in criminal charges, including fraud or money laundering.

For those who secure genuine employment, the embassy recommends:

Enrolling in the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance scheme in the UAE

Securing life and health insurance in both Pakistan and the UAE

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety and legal protection of Pakistani workers abroad.