Pakistan encourages Chinese companies to provide high-quality products

A workshop on “Hi-Tech Enterprises & Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System Software” was held online to promote Sino-Pak cooperation in the scientific and technical field.

According to Gwadar Pro, it was co-sponsored by the Beijing Global Talent Exchange Association, Zhongguancun Federation of Social Organizations, and Government College University Faisalabad. The workshop aimed to enrich the knowledge and expertise of young talents and academicians in the practical application of emerging technologies.

Muhammad Junaid, the Science and Technology Counsellor of Pakistan’s Embassy in China, commented that this workshop could be a good platform for two countries’ communication and cooperation. He also encouraged Chinese companies to provide more high-quality products and services to Pakistan.

“We aim to promote educational exchanges, technological innovation, and high-end talent cooperation between the two countries. We want to encourage more Pakistani students to study in China and start their businesses here,” said Ding Zhifeng, executive chairman of Beijing Global Talent Exchange Association

Engr Jawed Salim Qureshi, Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), highly appreciates the rapid development of engineering technology in China in recent years. He hoped that young Pakistani engineers could improve their professional skills in Pak-China cooperation programs.

After introducing their business, products, and demands for talent, they communicated with Pakistan companies and expressed their expectations to cooperate with Pakistan scientific research institutes and enterprises. They also offered to provide more advanced products and services to Pakistan.

Read More: China is all set to become a world leader in A.I, leaving the US behind