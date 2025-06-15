In a bold demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment to digital assets and economic innovation, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a high-level meeting with Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib and Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) — the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.







The discussion focused on how Bitcoin can serve as a tool for sovereign reserves, monetary resilience, and driving Pakistan’s long-term digital economic transformation.

Michael Saylor — whose Bitcoin thesis has shaped conversations at the White House, Capitol Hill, and leading U.S. think tanks — has emerged as one of the most influential voices in global monetary strategy. His advocacy echoes the Trump-era vision of economic sovereignty, decentralization of financial power, and investment in long-term national strength through hard digital assets.

Saylor has achieved unmatched success. Experts widely regard him as one of the most influential voices in Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. Under his leadership, Strategy transformed from a traditional enterprise software firm into the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world.







Since initiating its Bitcoin strategy in 2020, the company has acquired approximately 582,000 BTC, valued at over $62 billion as of June 2025. This aggressive accumulation strategy has driven Strategy’s market capitalization from $1.2 billion to over $105 billion, making it one of the top-performing tech stocks of the decade.

Pakistan’s Vision for Digital Leadership

“Pakistan aspires to lead the Global South in the development and adoption of digital assets, setting a benchmark for innovation, regulation, and inclusive growth in the digital economy.” said the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

“Pakistan has taken a historic step forward,” said Bilal Bin Saqib.

“Michael Saylor’s insights and leadership have shaped how the world views Bitcoin as a sovereign-grade asset. In 5 years, Mr Saylor transformed a mid-sized software firm into a $100+ billion company, purely through strategic vision, bold conviction, and disciplined execution. If private individuals can build that in the U.S., why can’t Pakistan, as a nation, do the same? We have the talent, the story, and the energy.” Minister Bilal stated.

Saylor praised Pakistan’s efforts to take a forward-looking, innovation-friendly stance in the global digital economy and welcomed the opportunity to advise and support ongoing developments.

“Pakistan has many brilliant people. It also has the commitment and clarity needed by businesses globally,” said Saylor during the meeting. “Bitcoin is the strongest asset for long-term national resilience,” He also said, adding that emerging markets like Pakistan have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leapfrog into the future of finance.

This strategic dialogue marks a key milestone for Pakistan. The country is working to build a strong digital assets policy. It also aims to attract global institutional interest. Pakistan wants to position itself as a Web3 and Bitcoin-ready emerging market.