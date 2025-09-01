Pakistan’s exports have shown remarkable growth in the first month of the fiscal year 2025-26, signaling a positive trend for the country’s trade sector. Strong demand from key markets, particularly the United States, contributed to this significant rise, boosting economic prospects.

Pakistani exports to the US surged to $560 million, marking a 40% increase YoY, the highest among all countries. Exports to other major destinations, including the UK, China, Spain, and the UAE, also recorded impressive gains.

Pakistani Exports July 2025

Country Export Value ($ Million) YoY Increase (%) United States 560 40 United Kingdom 217 33 China 173 12 Spain 162 29 UAE 161 23 Kenya 30 109 France 44 60 Canada 36 41 Sri Lanka 32 35

Exports to several other countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Sweden, also saw notable increases. Analysts believe this growth reflects Pakistan’s expanding trade relationships and improved export competitiveness in international markets.