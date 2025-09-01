Pakistan Exports Soar 40% in First Month of FY 2025-26
Pakistan’s exports have shown remarkable growth in the first month of the fiscal year 2025-26, signaling a positive trend for the country’s trade sector. Strong demand from key markets, particularly the United States, contributed to this significant rise, boosting economic prospects.
Pakistani exports to the US surged to $560 million, marking a 40% increase YoY, the highest among all countries. Exports to other major destinations, including the UK, China, Spain, and the UAE, also recorded impressive gains.
Pakistani Exports July 2025
|Country
|Export Value ($ Million)
|YoY Increase (%)
|United States
|560
|40
|United Kingdom
|217
|33
|China
|173
|12
|Spain
|162
|29
|UAE
|161
|23
|Kenya
|30
|109
|France
|44
|60
|Canada
|36
|41
|Sri Lanka
|32
|35
Exports to several other countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Sweden, also saw notable increases. Analysts believe this growth reflects Pakistan’s expanding trade relationships and improved export competitiveness in international markets.