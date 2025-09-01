By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 22 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan’s exports have shown remarkable growth in the first month of the fiscal year 2025-26, signaling a positive trend for the country’s trade sector. Strong demand from key markets, particularly the United States, contributed to this significant rise, boosting economic prospects.

Pakistani exports to the US surged to $560 million, marking a 40% increase YoY, the highest among all countries. Exports to other major destinations, including the UK, China, Spain, and the UAE, also recorded impressive gains.

Pakistani Exports July 2025

Country Export Value ($ Million) YoY Increase (%)
United States 560 40
United Kingdom 217 33
China 173 12
Spain 162 29
UAE 161 23
Kenya 30 109
France 44 60
Canada 36 41
Sri Lanka 32 35

Exports to several other countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Sweden, also saw notable increases. Analysts believe this growth reflects Pakistan’s expanding trade relationships and improved export competitiveness in international markets.

