Pakistan gets $5.7bn in foreign loans in the first half of current fiscal year

Written by Hamza Zakir

The federal government received yet another infusion of foreign loans last month, this one amounting to $1.2 billion. This takes the incumbent government’s total borrowing over the course of the first half of the current fiscal year to $5.7 billion.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the Ministry of Economic Affairs noted on Wednesday that during the July-December period of the fiscal year 2020-21, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government received $5.7 billion in external loans from various financing sources.

The ministry observed that total inflows were 46% of the annual budget estimate of $12.2 billion for the current fiscal year. In December, the government received $1.2 billion in foreign loans, including $434 million from commercial banks, which are the most expensive loans.

The ministry added that out of the $5.7 billion, an amount of $2 billion, or 36% of the total loans, were on account of foreign commercial loans.

Nearly 87% of the foreign loans were for budget financing and building the foreign exchange reserves, which means that these have not been utilized for creating assets. Pakistan received about $5 billion for the purpose of budget financing and balance of payments support, which the country would be paying back after taking new loans as no revenue-generating assets were created by using those loans.

Meanwhile, project financing accounted for a mere $754 million, or 13% of the total loans. This should be a concerning statistic for the government, given how vital it is to continue pouring funds in developmental projects.

Pakistan received $434 million in new foreign commercial loans in December, showed the official statistics. Dubai Bank disbursed another $413.5 million, taking its lending to Pakistan to $815 million in the past six months.

Standard Chartered Bank London gave $20 million, taking its six-month lending to $220 million.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) disbursed $500 million in November, taking Beijing’s contribution to $1.52 billion in the current fiscal year.

