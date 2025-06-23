By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 25 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Govt Approves Crucial Cnic Update For Married Women

The federal cabinet has approved major amendments to Pakistan’s National Identity Card (NIC) Rules, 2002. These changes, aimed at strengthening the country’s identity documentation system, were introduced by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.



One of the most notable reforms is directed at empowering married women. For the first time, they will have the option to display either their father’s or husband’s name on their CNICs.

Changes to Child Registration Certificates (Form B)

The reforms also improve how Child Registration Certificates (CRCs), or Form B, are issued. Now, birth registration with the Union Council will be a mandatory step before applying for a CRC.

To enhance accuracy, age-based identification standards will now apply. In addition, a new feature will be added to Form B, an expiry date, helping to maintain current and reliable identity records.



Authorities clarified that previously issued CRCs will remain valid, unless being used for passport applications. Importantly, no fee structure changes have been made under the new policy.

The government has warned against misreporting information, noting that legal action will be taken if any violations occur. Additionally, families now have the option to add unregistered members via a proper correction and verification process.

Officials are calling these reforms a milestone in creating a more accurate, inclusive, and secure identity framework for Pakistan. By introducing flexibility for women and stricter verification for children, the new rules aim to modernize and improve trust in the country’s documentation process.

CNIC
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

