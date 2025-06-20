On the directive of the Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has implemented significant amendments to the National Identity Card (NIC) Rules, 2002.







These comprehensive revisions, approved by the Federal Cabinet, aim to modernize Pakistan’s identity system, enhancing security, transparency, and efficiency.

‎The updated rules introduce several crucial changes across various aspects of identity management. A cornerstone of the new regulations is the mandatory requirement of birth registration with the Union Council before issuing a Child Registration Certificate (CRC/Form B). This aims to improve the accuracy of child identity records and combat illegal registrations and child trafficking.

‎For children, the requirements for biometric data and photographs have been revised: children under three years are exempt, those aged three to ten require a picture and, where available, an iris scan, and for those aged ten to eighteen, mandatory biometric data including fingerprints, photographs, and iris scans is now in place. Each child will also receive an individual CRC with a specified validity period.







‎The Family Registration Certificate (FRC) has been granted legal status, and applicants must submit an undertaking confirming the accuracy of the information provided. Citizens can obtain the FRC solely based on NADRA’s records.

‎The new rules define three family types: Alpha (by birth), Beta (by marriage), and Gamma (by adoption). Individuals are now required to register any unlisted family members, and corrections can be made via the mobile app or NADRA offices, with incorrect entries also subject to removal. Significantly, the updated FRC will now include full details of men with multiple marriages, reducing ambiguity, and married women can now choose to display their father’s name or their husband’s name on their national identity card.

‎To address previous challenges, NADRA has introduced improvements to the processes for verifying, confiscating, and cancelling identity documents. Verification boards at district, regional, and headquarters levels are now legally bound to resolve all such cases within thirty days, and the same procedures now extend to certificates like FRC and CRC.

‎Furthermore, the affordable Teslin identity card has received significant upgrades. These enhanced cards now feature key Smart Card security elements, including bilingual information in Urdu and English to ease passport applications. QR codes replace thumb impressions, offering modernized security without additional fees. The improved Teslin cards will continue to be issued quickly and at lower costs, increasing accessibility for a broader population.

‎A new voluntary correction facility has been introduced, allowing individuals with incorrect identity records to proactively inform NADRA for legal protection and correction. To eliminate ambiguities, the amendments provide precise definitions for key identity management terms.

‎For the first time, “biometrics” has been officially defined as personal data derived from physical, physiological, or behavioural characteristics used for unique identification. This definition serves as a regulatory standard, requiring relevant institutions like the State Bank of Pakistan,

‎The Federal Board of Revenue and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority are to align their policies. Other terms such as confiscation, cancellation, digital marking, family registration certificate, and intruders have also been clearly defined, strengthening the overall regulatory framework.

‎The effective implementation of these amendments is expected to significantly modernize Pakistan’s identity system. These reforms will play a vital role in curbing fake identities and unauthorized registrations, enhancing service delivery, strengthening national security, and ultimately supporting advanced digital governance.