Pakistan & Hungary agree to expand cooperation in Science and Technology

Pakistan and Hungary have agreed to further expand their bilateral relations in Science and Technology in a meeting between Ambassador of Hungary Bela Fazekas and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday.

Ambassador Bela Fazekas also invited the Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz to attend Planet Budapest 2021, Sustainability Expo, and Summit, held in November this year.

Speaking on occasion, Federal Minister said that Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by climate change.

He emphasized that due to this reason, the incumbent government is focusing on water management, agriculture, and food security. T

He informed the ambassador that Pakistan too is organizing a national conference on water issues which an International Conference will follow.

The minister also hoped that both countries could learn significantly from each other’s expertise and experience in various fields.

While appreciating the Hungarian scholarships for Pakistani students, the Federal Minister stated that all of these graduates would be Hungary’s ambassadors in Pakistan and contribute toward further strengthening the relations between both countries.

Source: Pak Observer

