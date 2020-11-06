Pakistan and Japan agree to increase cooperation in the IT sector

In the aftermath of MoUs signed with Bosnia-Herzegovina for improvement in trade volume , Pakistan has strengthened economic ties with yet another country. In a meeting of a Japanese delegation led by Embassy of Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke Shindo and the Federal Secretary Minister of IT and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, it has been agreed that the two nations will increase cooperation in the IT sector.

The Japanese delegation met with Siddique in his office on Thursday, and discussed matters related to cooperation in the field of information technology. Among the attendants of the meeting were Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Managing Director Usman Nasir.

Over the course of the meeting, the two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the IT sector. Japanese side shared the growing demand for skilled human resource in Japan. The Minister explained the potential of Pakistani HR, IT companies, and startups.

The federal secretary said that the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential and both Pakistan and Japan can learn from each other’s experience in the field of information technology.

He said that the Japanese companies can invest in Pakistan as the environment for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.

Earlier, Member IT and PSEB MD briefed the Japanese delegation about the efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom to promote the IT sector in Pakistan.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk