Pakistan is finally adopting international safety standards for automobiles

Pakistan has long lacked a lot of basic safety standards when it comes to vehicle production. Features such as side-impact airbags have been missing from Pakistani cars for quite some time now, but no more…

According to various reports, Pakistan has agreed to a United Nations (UN) treaty: “Adoption of Harmonized Technical Nations Regulations for Wheeled Vehicles, Equipment and Parts which can be fitted and/or used on Wheeled Vehicles and the Conditions for Reciprocal Recognition of Approvals Granted on the Basis of these UN Regulations, approved at Geneva on 20 March 1958.”

The agreement was made the end of April, but its news reached the Ministry of Industries and Production well into the month of June.

This development came after a realisation made by the government of Pakistan back in 2016 regarding the absence of a regulatory framework for the production of vehicles. It was then that they set out to enforce the Auto Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21, in accordance with United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) WP.29 regulations , a worldwide regulatory forum put together to enforce regulatory laws concerning motor vehicles and motor vehicle equipment.

Pakistani automakers have been criticised for their low standards of production for a long time now and, hopefully, with this new agreement, the automobile industry of Pakistan can start to compete with its rivals in international markets whilst also making Pakistani citizens a lot safer on the roads.

