By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan It Exports Grow In Fy25 But Fall Short Of Govt Target

Pakistan IT exports, including IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) like computer and call center services, recorded nearly 18 percent growth during the fiscal year 2024-25. According to official data, remittances in this sector reached $3.809 billion—up from $3.223 billion in FY24.

However, the sector failed to meet the government’s ambitious target of $4.2 billion set for the fiscal year. Despite the strong performance, officials acknowledged the shortfall in reaching the expected milestone.

Year-on-year (YoY) data shows that IT exports remittances rose by 13 percent in June 2025, amounting to $338 million compared to $297 million in June 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, there was also a modest 2 percent increase from $329 million in May 2025.

Pakistan IT exports had previously hit a record high of $3.223 billion in FY24, marking a 24 percent increase over the $2.596 billion achieved in FY23. The continued growth highlights the sector’s potential despite occasional setbacks in meeting targets.

The government has now set a higher benchmark for FY26, aiming to push Pakistan IT exports to $5 billion. This was revealed by Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Zarrar Hasham Khan, during a Senate Standing Committee briefing. While acknowledging the growth, Khan noted that final FY25 figures are expected to close around $3.8 billion—short of the $4.2 billion goal but still significantly ahead of last year.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

