ISLAMABAD: The government has set the Pakistan IT exports target for 2025 at $5 billion, aiming to build on the sector’s robust growth. This was revealed by Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Zarrar Hasham Khan, during a Senate Standing Committee meeting chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan.







While briefing the committee, Khan disclosed that despite the sector’s rapid growth, Pakistan is expected to fall short of the current fiscal year’s $4.2 billion export target. By the end of June 2025, IT exports are now projected to reach $3.8 billion, compared to $3.2 billion in the previous fiscal year.

According to official data, IT and ITeS (IT-enabled Services) exports in Pakistan recorded a 23.6% year-on-year increase during the first nine months (July–March) of FY2024–25. Remittances from these services—which include computer services and call centers—rose to $2.825 billion during this period, up from $2.284 billion a year earlier.

Yearly and Monthly Growth Trends

On a year-on-year basis, IT exports in March 2025 climbed by 11.7%, reaching $342 million compared to $306 million in March 2024. Month-on-month, the sector continued its upward trend with a 12.3% rise from $305 million in February 2025.







The IT sector also achieved a historic milestone in FY2023–24, with remittances totaling $3.223 billion—an increase of 24% from the $2.596 billion recorded in FY2022–23.

Officials also shared updates regarding the industry’s corporate landscape. Over 20,000 IT companies are now registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), marking a 19% increase compared to the previous year. Many of these firms are also affiliated with the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

With continued support and strategic policy implementation, the government is optimistic about achieving the ambitious Pakistan IT exports target for 2025. The sector’s consistent growth signals strong potential for driving economic progress and boosting foreign exchange earnings.