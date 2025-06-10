Shares of major Chinese defence firms surged on Monday following reports confirming Pakistan’s purchase of advanced J-35 stealth fighter jets from China, according to a Bloomberg report.







The announcement led to a significant market response. AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Co., the maker of the J-35, hit its 10% daily limit in Shanghai trading, extending its rally to a third consecutive session. Aerospace Nanhu Electronic Information Technology Co. also saw gains of up to 15%, driven by investor optimism surrounding the Pakistan J-35 fighter jets deal.

The surge followed Pakistan’s official statement on social media confirming its intention to acquire the J-35s, ending weeks of speculation. Pakistani officials previously indicated that pilots were already in China undergoing training, suggesting that deliveries could begin as early as August.

The Pakistan J-35 fighter jets acquisition is expected to modernize the country’s aging air fleet, replacing F-16s and Mirages. The J-35A, China’s second fifth-generation aircraft after the Chengdu J-20, is built by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and comes equipped with stealth features, AESA radar, electro-optical targeting systems, and advanced avionics to improve situational awareness and precision.







According to defence analyst Brandon J. Weichert, the stealth aircraft offers deep-strike capabilities and could significantly boost Pakistan’s air power, particularly in countering Indian air defences. The aircraft’s design minimizes radar detection and supports long-range PL-15 and PL-17 missiles, giving Pakistan a substantial edge in beyond-visual-range engagements.

Powered by either Russian RD-93 or Chinese WS-19 engines, the J-35A can achieve speeds of up to 1,367 mph. Its advanced specifications make it a strategic addition to Pakistan’s defence arsenal.

With pilots already in training and delivery timelines nearing, the Pakistan J-35 fighter jets deal marks a pivotal shift in regional air superiority dynamics and has sparked international attention and investor confidence in China’s defence manufacturing sector.