By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan

Pakistan and Japan have agreed to explore deeper industrial cooperation, focusing on automotive, IT, and export-led growth. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Abdul Hameed, met in Tokyo with MATSUO Takehiko, Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan.

Japan acknowledged Pakistan’s large, young population and growing market potential. Over 70 Japanese companies already operate in Pakistan. The meeting highlighted Pakistan’s new industrial policy, which aims to boost exports, cut tariffs, streamline regulations, and attract foreign investment. The policy supports the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving 6–7% annual GDP growth.

The Japanese side showed interest in market diversification amid global trade risks. They emphasized the need for regulatory certainty and investment incentives for Japanese automakers. This would help expand exports from Pakistan.

Global industry trends were discussed, including Japan’s focus on biofuels in emerging markets, led by Toyota and Suzuki. Both sides reviewed Pakistan’s Auto Industry Development Policy and its shift from punitive measures to incentive-driven investment plans.

The talks also explored opportunities in Pakistan’s automotive and textile sectors. They discussed the role of biofuels, the importance of regulatory standards, and policies for special economic zones. Investment facilitation and the logistics of a future Pakistan–Japan business dialogue were also on the agenda.

Both sides agreed to keep in close contact for timely follow-up. They stressed the urgency of Japanese industry timelines and the need for concrete results to strengthen Pakistan–Japan economic relations.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

