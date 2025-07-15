Pakistan Launches Ai Passport Printing Cuts Wait Time To Minutes

Pakistan has introduced AI-powered machines capable of printing up to 300 passports per hour, bringing relief to thousands awaiting passport deliveries.

According to the Director General of Passports, Mustafa Jamal Kazi, six cutting-edge machines, procured in March 2025, have now been fully integrated with NADRA’s central database. These AI-powered systems are expected to dramatically reduce delays, increase daily output, and streamline the overall issuance process.

“These machines will significantly reduce waiting times and improve service delivery,” said Kazi, calling the development a leap forward for Pakistan’s passport infrastructure.

In another progressive move, Pakistan has added the mother’s name to its passports. This step is meant to align with international documentation standards and enhance accuracy in global identification systems.

Meanwhile, the federal government has initiated strict actions against individuals deported for unlawful activities abroad. This includes passport cancellations and registration of criminal cases. The decision comes in response to repeated complaints from Middle Eastern nations about begging and illegal migration involving Pakistani nationals.