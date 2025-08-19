Pakistan Launches Uraan Ai Techathon To Boost Innovation

The introduction of the Uraan AI Techathon 1.0 in Islamabad aims at empowering young talents to drive the nation into a new era of digital revolution, and it is a giant step for Pakistan toward honoring the future of technology.

Happening under the larger initiative of Uraan Pakistan national transformation, the event has been a watershed nationwide in transitioning the country to a knowledge-based economy. The techathon, which is organized by the Press Information Department (PID), will connect the brightest minds, students, developers, thinkers and entrepreneurs of Pakistan to the power of AI to solve real-life challenges.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal described the initiative as a call to action that was to be taken nationally and reinforced the view that the government would rally the youth and other professionals in the country. According to Iqbal, “it aims to engage the youth and professionals of Pakistan to address practical and real-life challenges with the help of AI, create national capability of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, as well as increase the presence of Pakistan in international realms of emerging technologies.” Iqbal made the remarks during the event.

The announcement follows closely on the heels of Pakistan publishing its first-ever National Artificial Intelligence Policy detailing how it will innovate using AI, ethically utilise AI, develop skills and create secure digital infrastructure. The policy will work to train one million people in the application of AI and related areas, as well as to establish partnerships around the world and preserve privacy and human rights. The planning minister further declared at the techathon a specific online portal that would serve participants, centralize registrations, resources, and communications, and that would be very inclusive, particularly to people of underserved and remote areas.

Highlighting AI’s transformative role, Iqbal stated, “AI is no longer the future but the present. Decisions that shape economies today are increasingly driven by algorithms. Pakistan will not remain a spectator in the AI revolution but will emerge as a rising leader.” He emphasized that AI has the potential to reshape sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance. By investing in talent development, mentorship programs, and Centers of Excellence, the government is positioning AI as a key driver for economic growth.

“Through initiatives like the URAAN AI Techathon 1.0, we are not only nurturing innovation but also preparing Pakistan to move toward a trillion-dollar economy by 2035,” Iqbal concluded, encouraging youth to embrace innovation and showcase their potential on the global stage.