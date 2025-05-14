Russia, Pakistan join hands to collaborate on new Steel Mill In Karachi

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Mr. Denis Nazaroof, a representative from Russia, held an important meeting with Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, to discuss potential Russian support for a steel mill project in Karachi and investments in Pakistan’s steel industry.

The primary focus of the discussion was the establishment of a new steel mill in Karachi. Both sides engaged in detailed talks on potential collaboration and agreed to form a joint working group to oversee the planning, development, and execution of the project.

Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan reiterated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to attracting foreign investment, stating that Pakistan has become a secure and promising destination for international investors. He emphasized that now is an ideal time for foreign stakeholders, including Russian businesses, to explore the country’s growing investment opportunities.

“There is great potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Russia in the steel sector. This partnership could lead to significant mutual benefits,” Mr. Khan said. He also invited Russian business leaders to visit Pakistan and evaluate avenues for long-term investment.

The meeting marks a major step toward strengthening Pakistan-Russia economic relations and could open new opportunities for joint ventures in steel production and infrastructure development.