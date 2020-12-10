Pakistan made e-bike Teleport MODEL T1 is launching on 18th December

Electronic bikes are becoming really popular out there with the world trying to shift to clean sources of fuel and renewable energy. A lot of commercial electronic cars are already out there with tesla taking the lead but electric bikes are not that common. The available ones are starting from $1000 for the most basic ones up to $6000 for bigger ones. That’s a whole lot of money for just a bike.

Especially in Pakistan, we see on the news that a local mechanic has made an electric bike that will change the industry but then they disappear. It’s usually because the solution is an ineffective one that is not really feasible on a large scale.

Teleport is a startup that has spent more than two years researching and developing this technology and is finally launching its product – The MODEL T1. It looks like something right out of the Metal Gear Solid series. We don’t know the exact specifications of the bike but it will be launching on December 18th, 2020.

The bike will be completely built in Pakistan reducing the cost significantly as compared the ones available in the market. The bike is being built on the latest ISO standards ensuring that there is no compromise on the quality. We can’t wait for the official unveiling on the 18th of December 2020. What do you think of the bike?

Image Source: Teleport

