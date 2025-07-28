By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Mobile Manufacturing
The local manufacturing/assembling plants manufactured/ assembled 14.24 million mobile handsets during the first six months (January-June) of the calendar year 2025, compared to 0.86 million imported commercially. Official data revealed that 2.19 million mobile handsets were manufactured/assembled in June, compared to 0.1 million imported commercially.
Local manufacturing/assembling plants manufactured/assembled 31.38 million mobile phone handsets during the last calendar year, 2024, compared to 1.71 million imported commercially. The 14.24 million mobile handsets manufactured/assembled locally included 7.63 million 2G and 6.6 million smartphones.
Besides, as per the PTA data, 68 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 32 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.
Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.494 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, registering a negative growth of 21.31 percent compared to $1.898 billion during 2023-24.
In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 417.351 billion during fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a 22.09 percent decline when compared to Rs535.690 billion in the same period of 2023-24. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports saw a 39.60 percent increase, totalling $139.425 million in June 2025, compared to $99.875 million in May 2025. This is a 49.95 percent decrease year-on-year (YoY) when compared to $278.574 million in June 2024.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

