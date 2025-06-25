ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.356 billion during the first eleven months (July–May) of the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 16.31% decline compared to $1.620 billion during the same period in 2023-24.







In Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs378.248 billion, reflecting a 17.44% decrease compared to Rs458.124 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

During the full fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion, a significant rise from $570.071 million in 2022-23.

Mobile Phone Imports See Sharp Monthly Drop

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, mobile phone imports dropped 19.16% in May 2025, totaling $101.131 million, down from $125.103 million in April 2025. This also represents a 35.83% Year-on-Year (YoY) decline, compared to $157.592 million in May 2024.







Total telecom imports into Pakistan during the first eleven months of FY2024-25 were recorded at $1.893 billion, showing a 7.45% negative growth compared to $2.046 billion in the same period of the previous year.

However, telecom imports experienced a slight MoM dip of 4.70% in May 2025, amounting to $165.210 million, down from $173.360 million in April 2025. On a YoY basis, telecom imports declined 21.92%, compared to $211.586 million in May 2024.