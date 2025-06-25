By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 16 In Fy2024 25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.356 billion during the first eleven months (July–May) of the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 16.31% decline compared to $1.620 billion during the same period in 2023-24.



In Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs378.248 billion, reflecting a 17.44% decrease compared to Rs458.124 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

During the full fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion, a significant rise from $570.071 million in 2022-23.

Mobile Phone Imports See Sharp Monthly Drop

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, mobile phone imports dropped 19.16% in May 2025, totaling $101.131 million, down from $125.103 million in April 2025. This also represents a 35.83% Year-on-Year (YoY) decline, compared to $157.592 million in May 2024.



Total telecom imports into Pakistan during the first eleven months of FY2024-25 were recorded at $1.893 billion, showing a 7.45% negative growth compared to $2.046 billion in the same period of the previous year.

However, telecom imports experienced a slight MoM dip of 4.70% in May 2025, amounting to $165.210 million, down from $173.360 million in April 2025. On a YoY basis, telecom imports declined 21.92%, compared to $211.586 million in May 2024.

mobile phone imports, pakistan mobile imports, Telecom Imports
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes To Openais Chat History

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes to OpenAI’s Chat History

Windows 10 Refuses To Die Microsoft Extends Support Again

Windows 10 Refuses to Die—Microsoft Extends Support Again!

China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan

China Approves Partial Rescheduling of $1.8 Billion Debt for Pakistan

Serena Underpass Collapse Sparks Outrage Against Cda

Serena Underpass Floods After 1st monsoon Rain, Sparks Outrage

Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again In Punjab

Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again in Punjab

Japanese Firm Signs 440m Deal For Reko Diq Mining Project

Japanese Firm Signs $440M Deal for Reko Diq Mining Project

Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

Govt Tightens Used Car Import Policy in Pakistan (No Tax Exemption)

Chrome For Android Lets You Move Address Bar To Bottom

Chrome for Android Lets You Move Address Bar to Bottom

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad For F1 Movie

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad for ‘F1’ Movie

A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Mightve Helped It

A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Might’ve Helped It

Imitating Fortnite Call Of Duty Season 4 Adds Beavis Butthead

Imitating Fortnite, Call of Duty: Season 4 Adds “Beavis & Butt‑Head”

How To Claim Unclaimed Deposits In Pakistan Sbp Issues Refund Guidelines

Unclaimed Bank Deposits Moved to SBP: Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Funds

Apples Icloud Goes Dark For Five Hours Users Hit Hard

Apple’s iCloud Goes Dark for Five Hours: Users Hit Hard