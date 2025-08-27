Pakistan’s mobile phone imports witnessed a significant jump in the first month of the current fiscal year. Official data shows imports reached $145.345 million in July 2025, compared to $64.413 million in July 2024, marking a growth of over 125%. In Pakistani rupees, imports stood at Rs 41.385 billion, up from Rs 17.958 billion, recording a 130% increase.

On a month-on-month basis, imports increased by 4.41% compared to June 2025, reflecting steady demand for mobile devices.

However, looking at the fiscal year 2024-25 as a whole, Pakistan imported $1.494 billion worth of mobile phones, down 21.31% from $1.898 billion in 2023-24. In rupee terms, this represents a decline of 22.09%, from Rs 535.690 billion to Rs 417.351 billion. Overall telecom imports also fell by 11.30%, totaling $2.099 billion in 2024-25.

The data highlights the strong growth of local manufacturing and assembly. During January–May 2025, local plants manufactured 12.05 million mobile handsets, including 6.53 million 2G devices and 5.52 million smartphones, compared to only 0.76 million imported units. In 2024, 31.38 million handsets were locally produced versus 1.71 million imported. According to PTA statistics, 67% of devices on Pakistan’s network are smartphones, while 33% are 2G devices.

Mobile Phone Import & Local Production Summary (July 2025 / FY 2024-25)

Category Value ($ Million) Value (Rs Billion) Change (%) July 2025 Imports 145.345 41.385 +125 YoY July 2024 Imports 64.413 17.958 — June 2025 Imports 139.245 39.457 +4.41 MoM FY 2024-25 Imports 1,494 417.351 -21.31 YoY FY 2023-24 Imports 1,898 535.690 — Local Production Jan–May 2025 12.05 million units — — Local Production 2024 31.38 million units — —

The data underscores a shift toward domestic manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports while meeting the growing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices in Pakistan.