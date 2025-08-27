By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports witnessed a significant jump in the first month of the current fiscal year. Official data shows imports reached $145.345 million in July 2025, compared to $64.413 million in July 2024, marking a growth of over 125%. In Pakistani rupees, imports stood at Rs 41.385 billion, up from Rs 17.958 billion, recording a 130% increase.

On a month-on-month basis, imports increased by 4.41% compared to June 2025, reflecting steady demand for mobile devices.

However, looking at the fiscal year 2024-25 as a whole, Pakistan imported $1.494 billion worth of mobile phones, down 21.31% from $1.898 billion in 2023-24. In rupee terms, this represents a decline of 22.09%, from Rs 535.690 billion to Rs 417.351 billion. Overall telecom imports also fell by 11.30%, totaling $2.099 billion in 2024-25.

The data highlights the strong growth of local manufacturing and assembly. During January–May 2025, local plants manufactured 12.05 million mobile handsets, including 6.53 million 2G devices and 5.52 million smartphones, compared to only 0.76 million imported units. In 2024, 31.38 million handsets were locally produced versus 1.71 million imported. According to PTA statistics, 67% of devices on Pakistan’s network are smartphones, while 33% are 2G devices.

Mobile Phone Import & Local Production Summary (July 2025 / FY 2024-25)

Category Value ($ Million) Value (Rs Billion) Change (%)
July 2025 Imports 145.345 41.385 +125 YoY
July 2024 Imports 64.413 17.958
June 2025 Imports 139.245 39.457 +4.41 MoM
FY 2024-25 Imports 1,494 417.351 -21.31 YoY
FY 2023-24 Imports 1,898 535.690
Local Production Jan–May 2025 12.05 million units
Local Production 2024 31.38 million units

The data underscores a shift toward domestic manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports while meeting the growing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices in Pakistan.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

COMSATS
Senate Reviews COMSATS Quetta Campus Delay, Urges Action
Spacex Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins Today
SpaceX Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins
Internet Services
Mobile and Internet Services Disrupted Across Punjab and KPK
Pta
PTA Hints at Temu & Shein Ban in Pakistan After CCP’s Letter
Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025 30 At Regulatory Reforms Conference
Punjab Government Announces Ban on Unregistered NGOs
Lahore And Multan Suspend Schools And Outdoor Activities Until November 24
Punjab May Extend School Holidays in Flood-Affected Areas
Fto Targets Rs133m Fake Tax Invoices Scam
Senate Panel Reviews Aflatoxin Contamination in Betel Nuts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Unveil HyperOS 3 Update on August 28
Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption On Imported Cotton Yarn
Pakistan Textile Council Raises Concerns Over Export Facilitation Scheme Amendments
Breakthrough 3d Printing Method Creates Record Setting Superconductors
Breakthrough 3D Printing Method Creates Record-Setting Superconductors
Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension Announced Ahead Of Independence Day
Islamabad Airport Parking Charges Increased for Passengers
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Google Will Now Alert Users On Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life
Google Will Now Alert Users on Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life