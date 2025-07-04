By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 32 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Plans New Airports In Three Cities

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched a major expansion plan involving new airport projects in Mirpur, Dera Ismail Khan, and Hyderabad, along with the complete reconstruction of Sukkur Airport, according to official sources.

The PAA confirmed that:

  • A new airport in Mirpur (Azad Kashmir) is progressing quickly, with the feasibility study nearly complete.
  • Land acquisition has started for the Dera Ismail Khan airport. Additionally, the project aims to improve air connectivity in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and nearby regions.
  • In Hyderabad, authorities have been told to restart commercial flight operations. They will also set up an aviation training school to support skill development in the sector.

Alongside the new projects, the Sukkur Airport will be completely rebuilt and upgraded. The plan is to transform it into a key regional hub, serving the northern belt of Sindh more effectively.

The National Assembly has been formally briefed about the reconstruction plan, which forms a vital part of the government’s strategy to enhance regional air connectivity.

To ensure global standards, international consultants from Japan and Switzerland are contributing to the design and planning of these projects. Moreover, this reflects Pakistan’s broader ambition to modernize its aviation infrastructure and align it with international aviation benchmarks.

These developments mark a significant step toward improving mobility, boosting economic activity, and creating jobs in historically underserved regions. The government’s approach aims to strengthen regional air links while supporting education and skill-building in aviation through dedicated training centers.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

