Pia Resumes Gulf Flights Amid Widespread Delays

While Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has restored its flight operations to Gulf countries, air travel across the country continues to face major setbacks, with dozens of delays and cancellations reported from major airports.







A total of 55 flights were delayed nationwide, affecting operations at key hubs including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

In Karachi, eight international departures, bound for Jeddah, Doha, and Istanbul, were cancelled. Additionally, two Dubai-bound flights run by foreign carriers were also called off.

Lahore Airport saw five flight cancellations on routes to Sharjah, Muscat, and Riyadh. The disruption wasn’t just outbound: five inbound flights from Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi to Peshawar were also cancelled.







Delays have significantly impacted travelers. A PIA flight from Lahore to Madinah was held up for 13 hours, while another Lahore to Dammam flight also experienced extensive delays.

At Islamabad Airport, a PIA flight to Dubai was delayed by 15 hours, and two flights from Bahrain to Islamabad were delayed by over four hours each.

Passengers planning international travel, especially to the Gulf, are urged to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

While PIA works to stabilize its Gulf-bound operations, travelers should expect continued schedule volatility and plan accordingly.