Pakistan Post Used Public Utility Funds for Army Pensions: PAC Reveals
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by MNA Junaid Akbar Khan, has revealed that Pakistan Post used public funds collected from utility bills and postal revenues to pay pensions to Pakistan Army officers, highlighting serious irregularities.
During its review of the Ministry of Communications’ audit report for 2022–23, PAC learned that Pakistan Post had allegedly misused Rs4 billion that should have gone into the national treasury. Instead, funds collected from utility bills and postal revenues were diverted to pay pensions to Pakistan Army officers, as well as handle money orders and Western Union transfers. These violations were found across 37 post offices nationwide.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
Turkish Airlines Set To Expand Flights to Pakistan
Turkish Airlines has announced it will expand its Pakistan flights starting October 27, 2025, increasing the frequency of trips to both Islamabad and Lahore, according.
Major European Country Resumes Visa Services in Islamabad
In a positive diplomatic development, Sweden visa services have officially resumed in Pakistan following high-level bilateral consultations between the two nations. A spokesperson for the.
Ehsaas Apna Ghar Eligibility Criteria Revealed as KP CM Launches Interest-Free Home Loans
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has officially launched the “Ehsaas Apna Ghar” initiative, outlining clear Ehsaas Apna Ghar eligibility criteria for interest-free.
Google I/O Extended 2025 coming to Islamabad: Dates, & Key Insights
Google Developer Groups Islamabad is set to host Google I/O Extended 2025, a premier two-day technology event dedicated to innovation, professional learning, and community engagement,.
FIA Uncovers Major E-Visa Scam Involving Officials
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a large-scale e-visa fraud scheme involving Afghan nationals. Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry.