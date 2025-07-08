By Manik Aftab ⏐ 33 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by MNA Junaid Akbar Khan, has revealed that Pakistan Post used public funds collected from utility bills and postal revenues to pay pensions to Pakistan Army officers, highlighting serious irregularities.

During its review of the Ministry of Communications’ audit report for 2022–23, PAC learned that Pakistan Post had allegedly misused Rs4 billion that should have gone into the national treasury. Instead, funds collected from utility bills and postal revenues were diverted to pay pensions to Pakistan Army officers, as well as handle money orders and Western Union transfers. These violations were found across 37 post offices nationwide.

 

 

