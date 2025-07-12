By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Railways

Pakistan Railways is set to roll out a new high-tech business train on July 19, marking a major step in its modernization journey. The new train will feature 28 digitally equipped coaches, free onboard Wi-Fi, and an international-standard dining car, offering travelers a premium experience.

The launch event will be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. This service reflects Pakistan Railways’ strategy to transform train travel with smart features and digital facilities.

As part of its ongoing reform plan, Pakistan Railways is also introducing digital ticketing, upgraded onboard services, and better facilities at stations nationwide. These upgrades aim to increase customer satisfaction and improve operational efficiency.

Additionally, the Railways Ministry revealed that over Rs 3.95 billion was earned from brake and luggage van operations during the past three years. Part of this income came through outsourcing services to private contractors via open tenders.

According to officials, the luggage van outsourcing follows a transparent bidding process, ensuring service quality and financial transparency. This launch marks a turning point for Pakistan Railways as it moves toward modern, tech-enabled transport solutions.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

