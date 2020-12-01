Pakistan records highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since July despite positivity rate falling to 6 percent

Pakistan has recorded a whopping 67 corona-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total for the country up to 8,091.

Tuesday records the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in a long time for the country. The last time the cases were this high, in the middle of July, the first wave was it its peak.

Presently, there are 49,105 active cases in Pakistan; 2,165 of which are in critical conditions.

During the past 24 hours, 40,969 people have been tested for the virus within the country. 2,458 of these have tested positive, which makes the positivity rate of the country just under 6 percent. This can be seen as a tiny glimmer of hope as the positivity rate had jumped up to 8.53 percent previously.

All of this information was shared at a meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held by Asad Umar, the country’s minister for Planning and Development.

The meeting appraised the fact that the highest positivity rating of the country was recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur district; 20.62 percent of the people tested in Mirpur were positive for the virus. Peshawar was up next with 19.58 percent, Hyderabad followed at 19.3 percent, Karachi was at 13.86 percent, Abbottabad at 11.21 percent, Quetta was 10.76 percent, and Multan reported 10.66 percent of the people getting tested to be positive. The capital reported a 5.03 percent positivity rate.

The meeting also announced the finalisation of the coronavirus vaccine recommendations .

