NCOC Finalizes Recommendations for Coronavirus Vaccines

Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives reported that the NCOC has finalized recommendations for the procurement of a coronavirus vaccine in a tweet on Monday.

NCOC today finalized its recommendations for procurement of covid vaccine. These will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval. The taskforce of experts headed by SAPM health Dr. Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations which were discussed and finalized today — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 30, 2020

Almost 8 months after the outbreak of the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna began final phase testing of vaccines against the deadly virus. With clinical trials expected to conclude in the coming months, these vaccines will soon be available on the market. Therefore, it is important to have measures in place for early procurement.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered that $100 million be set aside for the procurement of a viable vaccine against the virus. Medical experts highlighted the importance of choosing a vaccine that would be effective on the majority of Pakistan’s population. The finalized recommendations of potential vaccines will help make sure that this criterion is met.

In his tweet, the federal minister said that a taskforce of experts headed by SAPM health Dr. Faisal Sultan were given the responsibility of coming up with recommendations for which coronavirus vaccine would be best suited for the people of Pakistan. The recommendations will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval.

