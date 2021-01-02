News

Pakistan reports record increase in December 2020 exports

Shaheryar Ehsan Written by Shaheryar Ehsan · 29 sec read>

In a tweet shared by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Pakistan reported a record increase in December 2020 exports compared to the previous year. Exports stood at a staggering $2.357 billion compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019, which shows that the economy is recovering at a stable rate despite the pandemic second wave.

While announcing the figure, this is what the advisor said on Twitter:

It must be noted that this is the highest ever export increase in the month of December as announced by the advisor:

He commended the exporters of the country for continuing their operations despite these tough times and achieving this feat:

The Government is also working to take IT exports to $5 billion by  2023.

exports
Shaheryar Ehsan
Written by Shaheryar Ehsan
Content Team Lead. Blogger, Content Developer, Social Media, and SEO Expert. Reach out: shaheryar.ehsan@techjuice.pk Profile

UK high court orders Pakistan to pay $28.7 million to British firm

in News
Jan 1, 2021  ·   54 sec read

Vaccination cells to be established in all public healthcare centres: NCOC

in News
Jan 1, 2021  ·   1 min read

Govt to investigate the failure of automotive firms in increasing production

in News
Jan 1, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: These Pakistani high school students secured 4th position in World Robotic Olympia (WRO)