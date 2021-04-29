Pakistan seeks Korea’s help in smartphone production

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has urged South Korea to support Pakistan in smartphone assembly and manufacturing.

As reported by Business Recorder , during a meeting with Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo, the minister highlighted that Korea could invest in Pakistan as the atmosphere was conducive for foreign investment in the country. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of IT and telecom.

Haque stated that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Korea and told the ambassador that the IT ministry was taking steps to promote digitalization.

“Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector is progressing rapidly,” he stressed.

The federal minister mentioned that Pakistan’s ICT export remittances had surged to $1.512 billion at a growth rate of 43.59% in July-March of current fiscal year as compared to $1.053 billion in the same period of previous fiscal year.

He added that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed to providing telecom services across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that Pakistan wanted to get benefit of the experience of Korea in the field of IT. Hence, exchange of IT professionals and cooperation between startups of the two countries was vital.

Speaking on occasion, the Korean ambassador said that Seoul wanted to establish an information access centre in Pakistan. He praised the IT ministry’s efforts for the promotion of IT and telecommunication in the country.