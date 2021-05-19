News

Pakistan set to get another loan for infrastructure from the Asian Development Bank

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 42 sec read>

Pakistan will get support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under its Country Partnership Strategy with Pakistan (2021–2025). The assistance is aimed at building liveable cities and climate and disaster resilience for mitigating climate change challenges and their adverse impact on agriculture and other sectors of the national economy, as reported by The News.

The ADB will also invest in sovereign and non-sovereign projects to enhance the water supply and sanitation systems and the urban transport infrastructure, including bus rapid transit and non-motorized transport systems.

It has also revealed that smart cities would be promoted through technology, including digital access to services, digital payments, smart water meters, and charged parking.

This includes investments in the sustainable management of watersheds and mangrove forests, improving water resources management, and strengthening flood risk management in areas that include vulnerable coastal districts.

Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to rebound this year before gaining pace in 2022, as business activity in the country gradually goes back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank issued last month.

Source: The News

Read More: Pakistan gets $5.7 bn in foreign loans in the first half of the current fiscal year

asian development bank
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

SpaceX’s internet satellites to sync with Google Cloud systems

in News, Technology
May 19, 2021  ·  

US Embassy lauds Pakistani engineer for his contribution to NASA’s Mars 2020 mission

in News
May 19, 2021  ·  

Pakistan’s upcoming SEZs will create 1.47m jobs, boost industrial growth

in News
May 19, 2021  ·  