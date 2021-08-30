News

Pakistan to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo as special partner country

The 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) will take place both online and offline in Nanning, the capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from September 10-13. The exhibition aims to provide a high-level platform for collaboration in trade, digital economy, and science and technology. 

As reported by Profit by Pakistan Today, Pakistan – for the second year running – will be the special partner country at the CAEXPO. 

In response to Covid-19, this year’s CAEXPO will hold both physical and online exhibitions.  

The organizers will hold physical exhibition mainly attended by domestic participants and exhibitors and, in parallel, ‘Cloud CAEXPO’ mainly joined by overseas participants and exhibitors. 

Wang Lei, Secretary-General of the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, said that by exploring the potential of cross-border e-commerce cooperation, online CAEXPO will promote the formation of new growth points for China-ASEAN economic and trade cooperation. 

The mixed model of “physical exhibition + online CAEXPO” adopted for the first time in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo provided Chinese and foreign enterprises with free services such as online exhibition, online negotiation and conference, live broadcast and cross-border e-commerce. 

The online CAEXPO is divided into China Pavilion, ASEAN Pavilion, Pavilion for Special Partner Country and “Belt and Road” International Pavilion, and provides link services to well-known e-commerce platforms at home and abroad. 

In the meantime, trade and investment promotion activities such as online cross-border procurement matchmaking, sales by online celebrities on live streaming, and ASEAN products promotion conferences will be held online. 

The online CAEXPO, which debuted last year, created a multi-linkage exhibition platform, showcasing more than 4,800 items. 

A total of 1,956 enterprises in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo participated in online CAEXPO, 135 online conferences were held, 3,000 pairs of accurate matching were made, the entire network exposure reached 1 billion, and the site visits were 20.17 million, providing a new experience of the mixed model for participating businesses. Online CAEXPO has achieved substantial results. 

This year’s CAEXPO will continue to promote cooperation between the two sides. The exhibition’s contents will be optimized, with economic and trade activities covering production capacity, digital economy, science and technology and environmental protection. 

The online expo is expected to greatly enhance economic cooperation and trade activity amongst the participants. 

