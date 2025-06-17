The Government of Pakistan is set to roll out a substantial subsidy program for electric bikes under its upcoming New Electric Vehicle (NEV) policy.







The initiative was discussed in detail during a high-level meeting chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production.

This campaign is aligned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of introducing sustainable, affordable mobility options for the masses. The policy promotes electric vehicles (EVs) as eco-conscious and cost-effective alternatives. It also addresses fuel cost concerns for daily commuters.

Key Highlights of the Subsidy Plan

The government plans to offer subsidies on 116,000 electric bikes across the country. Each electric motorcycle will receive a Rs50,000 subsidy, while three-wheelers will be eligible for a Rs200,000 subsidy. To support this initiative, a total budget of Rs 4 billion has been allocated.







In a noteworthy move toward inclusivity, 25% of the subsidized e-bikes will be reserved for women, ensuring better access and mobility for female citizens.

The meeting, which emphasized the importance of clean mobility, was attended by key government officials, including:

Saif Anjum, Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production

Ms. Ambreen Jan, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Mobashir Hassan, Principal Information Officer

These discussions reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing green transport and reducing Pakistan’s carbon emissions. They also highlighted efforts to create an accessible framework for adopting electric vehicles.

By encouraging the adoption of electric bikes and integrating gender inclusivity into its rollout, the government aims to drive a nationwide shift toward clean mobility. Moreover, the goal is to make transportation more affordable and accessible for all.

The upcoming NEV policy is poised to become a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.