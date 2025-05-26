Pakistan to Launch WhatsApp Alternative Beep

ISLAMABAD: To counter growing concerns over data leaks, Pakistan is preparing to launch Beep, a secure WhatsApp alternative tailored for government use, with an official rollout planned by June 30, 2025.







The federal government is introducing Beep, a homegrown messaging application designed to provide a secure communication channel for government employees. The upcoming launch was disclosed during a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, chaired by Syed Aminul Haque.

Developed under the supervision of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Beep will offer messaging, voice, and video call features, along with large-scale conference calls supporting over 100 participants. Notably, the app’s data will be hosted entirely within Pakistan, providing an added layer of security that distinguishes it from platforms like WhatsApp.

Cybersecurity Assessment for Beep Underway

Zarar Khan, Secretary of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, informed the committee that a cybersecurity assessment is currently underway. “We are addressing all potential vulnerabilities and targeting a full launch by June 30, 2025,” he stated. The app will be rolled out in phases across the country.







Minister Aminul Haque stressed the importance of local data hosting, noting, “Beep’s data centre will be in Pakistan, ensuring 100% safety and security.” The move aligns with Pakistan’s broader digital sovereignty agenda, aiming to protect sensitive government communications.

The committee was also informed that e-office adoption stands at 98%, reflecting the increasing reliance on digital platforms for official tasks. With Beep in development, the government seeks to further secure its digital communication ecosystem and promote self-reliance in tech infrastructure.