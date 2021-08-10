Pakistan will get a boost towards the new era if it benefits from IT: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi believes that Pakistan is ripe for progress at an incredible scale and can count itself among the most important countries in the world, provided that it takes full advantage of information technology.

As reported by Radio Pakistan, the President made this comment during his address at the Digital Government Summit in Islamabad yesterday.

Referring to the massive amount of information available on the Internet, the President said that communication has improved significantly as a result of technology.

He noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc in so many ways, it had also emphasized the importance of the Internet with regards to bringing people closer and keeping them connected.

He stressed that information technology has heralded an era of innovation.

The President called for shifting brick-and-mortar development projects to the intellectual development of human resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque said the government is ready to adopt innovations for improvement of governance.

The Minister said the country witnessed exports worth of 2.1 billion dollars in last fiscal year and target for the next year has been fixed up to 3.5 billion dollars.

Minister for Federal Education said usage of technology for education has been speedily adopted after the COVID-19 across the world. He said government is taking steps to expand the reach of internet.

Addressing on the occasion, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said that railways can benefit from technology and increase its revenue. He explained that our ministry is moving towards digitization gradually. The Minister added that revenue from freight trains will be increased by 25 percent.