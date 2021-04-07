Pakistani Edtech Startup ‘Edkasa’ raises $320,000 pre-seed by launching an exam prep app for students

In recent news, a Lahore-based startup focused on EdTech called Edkasa has raised nearly $320,000 in the pre-seed funding led by i2i Ventures. Moreover, the startup had announced the launch of its exam preparation application for matric and intermediate students which later went live on the Google Play Store.

The two visionaries behind the startup were Fahad Tanveer and Annum Sadiq, a husband and wife duo, who realized that students on the high school level do not do well in Pakistan and the fact that not every parent can afford to pay extra tuition for their children. Annum who oversee the education delivery at Edkasa mentioned the following:

“We empathize with the fact that parents, teachers, schools, and society at large have a lot of resources, time and effort vested in high-school students. We want to see students get top marks, continue their higher education, and increase our country’s knowledge-based economy.”

The duo started working on the tech last year and introduced their first product that is the exam prep app. However, the startup still managed to reach thousands of students and collaborate with over 40 schools to ensure a sustainable business in the future. With their recent success, the startup is looking to take the next step further in accelerating the education of millions of students in Pakistan.

Fahad, who operates as CEO, added the following:

“We set goals on what success would look like and when we knew enough to aggressively go after our dream of helping millions of high school students prepare and do well on their exams.”

The application is currently available on Android and covers grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 which follows the standards of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE). Moreover, it covers all twenty exam boards of the country. The app has over 4,500 pieces of video content, covering all the topics for Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, and English Grammar. The videos feature ‘top qualified teachers’ explaining different concepts from these subjects (mainly in Urdu).

Moreover, in order to gamify the experience, Edkasa will add leaderboards that will highlight the top performers of different subjects. With such innovation happening in our education system, it’s only a matter of time when high school becomes more immersive and understanding instead of common memorization.