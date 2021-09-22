News, Startups

Pakistani FinTech startup ‘TAG’ raises $12 million in Pakistan’s largest seed funding round

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 49 sec read>

In recent news, a rising FinTech startup called TAG Innovation Pvt. Limited has just raised around $12 million in Pakistan’s largest seed funding round. Hence this overall pushes TAG’s financing to over $17.5 million and raises the company’s valuation to about $100 million.

Through the funding, the company is now valued at nearly $100 million which compares with an average of $386 million for Pakistan’s 21 listed lenders according to Bloomberg.

TAG is Pakistan’s first digital retail bank which allows customers to open a bank and access baking services online. According to the founder and CEO of TAG, Talal Gondal:
“We eventually want to offer the complete set of banking and financial services to users in Pakistan. We are trying to become both Revolut and Paytm in Pakistan

Through TAG, customers can open a bank in a matter of minutes. Moreover through the service, customers can conduct transactions and pay bills, etc.

Before their recent accomplishment, the startup has even raised $5.5 million in its pre-seed financing round in May which was led by venture capitalists Quiet Captial and Liberty City Ventures.

According to Murtaza Akbar, Managing Partner at Liberty City Ventures:
“Liberty City Ventures is proud to support a visionary leader like Talal in his efforts to expand financial inclusion for the underserved and underbanked. We expect the world-class team he has assembled at TAG to build a regional Fintech powerhouse.”

FinTech Pakistani startups tag
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Facebook launches video calling devices

in News, Technology
Sep 22, 2021  ·  

Samsung setting up a TV manufacturing plant in Karachi

in News, Technology
Sep 22, 2021  ·  

Metro installs the first ever electric vehicle charging station

in Electric Cars, News
Sep 22, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Facebook launches video calling devices