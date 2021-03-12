News, Online Earning

Pakistani Freelancers brought revenue of $150 million in a year, PSEB report reveals

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 37 sec read>

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has issued a detailed report reviewing the IT Industry and highlighting key facts and figures regarding its achievements. A section of the report titled “Freelancer: A Workforce in Acceleration” reveals that the exponential growth in the number of freelancers in Pakistan has resulted in a revenue of $150 million earned by the freelancers FY 2019-20, with exports to 120+ countries.

According to the report, web development, logo designing, and programming are some of the most popular services offered by Pakistan’s freelance talent. The report also says that Pakistan is ranked 4th globally when it comes to freelancing, shortly behind the United States and the United Kingdom. According to the report, most freelancers offering their services in Pakistan (over 60%) are in their 20s and 30s.

The report comes when the Freelancing community fears losing its earnings potential after the announcement of a grand-scale crackdown against the Freelancers, which was termed as an “industry killing” move by the critics.

Read More: Pakistani freelancers yet to get PayPal, get tax notices by FBR.

freelancing
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority bans TikTok in Pakistan

in News, Technology
Mar 12, 2021  ·   40 sec read

Google announces career based certifications in high-growth fields, zero experience required

in News, Technology
Mar 12, 2021  ·   46 sec read

JPG file gets sold for a record $69 Million, as the era of NFT’s begins

in News, Technology
Mar 11, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority bans TikTok in Pakistan