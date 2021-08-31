Pakistani marketing platform ‘Walee’ raises $2.7 million seed

In recent news, an Islamabad-based influencer marketing startup called ‘Walee’ has raised $2.7 million in seed funding from a Pakistani communications company called Z2C which has developed a special interest in technology, public relations, and commerce.

Walee which was founded by Muhammad Ahsan Tahir in 2019 enables brands and media agencies to connect with influencers in order to execute proper campaigns. As of now, the startup has a major network of over 50,000 influencers while having a combined reach of 100 million followers. This also includes 5,000 brands that coordinate with the startup.

Through this platform, influencers can promote their products and services to their followers on numerous social media platforms with ease. The platform also offers influencers to sell products of its partner brands and still earn money. moreover, creators can keep tabs on how well their product is selling and then, later on, withdraw money from numerous channels of their preference.

In addition, the startup has included social media listening tools that help brands monitor and analyze respective conversations on all social media platforms that the creators are utilizing.

According to Ahsan, Co-founder, and CEO of Walee:

“Since 2019, advertisers and agencies have turned to Walee’s ecosystem to advance influencer marketing campaigns and utilize social listening tools. This equity financing from Z2C comes as Walee scales to meet strong regional demand pertaining to influencer search, campaign management, and measurement. We offer feature-rich enterprise solutions in the region that offer sentiment and semantic analysis in multiple regional languages including Arabic for social and digital media content and will serve enterprise customers through five offices.”

In regards to this, Fatima Hyder, Group Chief Strategy Officer at Z2C added:

“Walee’s data-driven content analysis and influencer ecosystem approach is a paradigm change for the media and advertising industry. Given our ongoing investments across OTT, eCommerce, and eSports platforms, the inclusion of Walee fits perfectly into our vertically integrated business strategy. We understand, better than most, how challenging it is to build a business from scratch and to scale it amidst the pandemic.”

As of now, Walee aims to expand its services across the entire Middle East through the funding they received which will also include acceleration in the startup’s product development.