By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistani Startup Delivers 3d Printed Prosthetic Arms To Gaza Children

Pakistani tech startup Bioniks has delivered customized 3D-printed prosthetic arms to two young Palestinian girls injured in Israeli airstrikes. This marks the company’s first international humanitarian mission, extending its life-changing technology beyond Pakistan.

The recipients, eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni and three-year-old Habebat Allah lost their arms during separate attacks in Gaza in 2023. Their new prosthetic limbs, crafted in Karachi using 3D modeling and printing technology, were personally delivered to them at a refugee camp in Jordan by Bioniks’ CEO Anas Niaz.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that the prosthetics were designed remotely, using only a smartphone app. This allowed Bioniks to create fully customized limbs without requiring in-person measurement. It made the service accessible to those in war-torn or remote areas.

Sidra, who lost her arm while taking shelter at a school in Gaza, shared a heartfelt moment after receiving her new arm:

“I’m most excited to finally hug my father with both arms,” she said.

She was also able to ride a bicycle for the first time since the attack, regaining not only function but also a sense of childhood freedom.

The cost of Sidra’s prosthetic was covered by Mafaz Clinic in Amman, while donations from Pakistan funded Habebat’s device.

Thousands of children in Gaza have suffered amputations due to the ongoing conflict. With limited medical resources in the region, Bioniks’ innovation is proving to be a vital solution. Their low-cost, remote-fitting prosthetics are helping bridge a dangerous gap in care.

Bioniks doesn’t plan to stop here. The startup aims to expand its work to other conflict zones, including Ukraine, where many children also need affordable, functional prosthetic limbs.

This mission highlights the potential of Pakistan’s tech-for-good sector. It shows how innovation and empathy can work together to restore dignity and hope in the world’s most vulnerable places.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

