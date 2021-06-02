Pakistani Startup ‘Tajir’ Raises $17 Million In Funding

In recent news, a Pakistani startup called ‘Tajir’ has recently gained $17 million in funding led by Kleiner Perkins and YC Continuity. Tajir is Pakistan’s largest tech-enabled retail network — a new way for sellers to compare the prices of goods, purchase inventory, and enjoy the convenience of 24/7 ordering with next-day delivery.

The startup was founded by two prominent entrepreneurs named Ismail Khan and Babar Khan who saw Pakistan’s dependency on neighborhood stores and sought to create a more efficient ecosystem. This was due to the fact that the conventional system of retail had unexpected inventory costs and unreliable delivery stymie growth.

Through Tajir, customers can order items anytime without waiting for a salesman to oversee their orders and consumers receive items in one go. However, what differentiates Tajir from other services is the transparency in prices and rates which are constantly updated in real-time. In addition to this, Tajir helps stores source inventory and enables brands to stock their products at stores while ensuring reliability.

In regards to the major funding, the startup stated the following in a recent blog:

“We are grateful to the amazing team building Tajir. We have a lot more work to do, and are looking for courageous and talented people.“

All in all, it just goes to show how valuable such innovative solutions are which bring about more feasibility for people.