Pakistani youth wins the ‘Commonwealth Youth Covid-19 Hero’ award for his healthcare startup called ‘InstaCare’

Bilal Amjad, a Pakistani youth from Lahore, has bagged the coveted ‘Commonwealth Youth Covid-19 Hero Award’ in recognition of his healthcare startup InstaCare. The solution is solving a problem of over 100 million Pakistani who are frustrated by the efforts it takes to access quality healthcare.

The Commonwealth Youth Awards recognize extraordinary Commonwealth young people whose projects are transforming lives in their communities and helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. This year, A select number of young people, Bilal including, were also recognized as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’ for their efforts in addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic in their communities.

Founded in 2018, InstaCare aims to make quality healthcare accessible for all. The platform helps users at each stage during their patient care journey. Services like finding and gaining services from authentic healthcare providers are really a great tool for any person.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, InstaCare launched a Corona Response Unit (ICRU) intending to provide free online medical consultation to the general public. The response unit initially consisted of 12 InstaCare volunteers, a number that shot up soon as more medical professionals and students were on-boarded to meet the high demand.

“Like other developing countries, access to quality healthcare is often a challenge in Pakistan,” shares Bilal. “Oftentimes, there’s a need for immediate medical advice and required service is not available. That’s the gap that InstaCare aims to fill and I’m very proud that the efforts of my talented and committed team have been recognized at the esteemed platform of the Commonwealth Youth Awards.”

InstaCare also partnered with several private institutions including hospitals and universities for providing telemedicine services to the masses. Today under Bilal’s leadership, around 300 healthcare professionals are providing consultation to individuals through the platform of ICRU.

The man behind the startup has excelled in the tech-health ecosystem while bagging multiple national and international recognitions hence making Pakistan proud across the globe. One of such recognitions is the Commonwealth COVID-19 Hero award and multiple more like Microsoft Most Valuable Professional Award and Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year Award by APAC Insider etc. In addition to this, his team has received many other awards on various platforms both nationally and internationally like, the Top Foreign Companies Award at TakeOff Istanbul and P@SHA Healthcare and Well Being Award.