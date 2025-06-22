Pakistanis Spend Over Rs317 Billion On Online Apps In Fy 2024 25

The digital spending habits of Pakistanis have reached new heights, with more than Rs317 billion spent on various online platforms during the fiscal year 2024–25. The figures, revealed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during a National Assembly Standing Committee session, offer a detailed look into the growing financial footprint of tech usage in the country.







According to top sources, the transactions covered everything from social media and streaming services to global e-commerce platforms and local vendors. The leading contributors include Meta, Apple, Google, Netflix, AliExpress, and Temu, among others.

Top Vendors by Value (PKR)

Facebook/Meta – Rs. 12.3 billion (1.86 million transactions)

Apple/iTunes – Rs. 5.98 billion (5.14 million transactions)

Google – Rs. 5.94 billion (2.31 million transactions)

AliExpress – Rs. 4.99 billion

Netflix – Rs. 2.79 billion (3.37 million transactions)

Alibaba.com, Temu, and Shopify also posted figures above Rs. 1 billion each.

A staggering Rs. 281.4 billion was spent through platforms listed as “Others”, which saw the highest number of transactions at 28.6 million.

Meta and Apple Take the Lead

Facebook/Meta accounted for the largest transaction value at over Rs. 12.3 billion, while Apple/iTunes processed the highest number of transactions at more than 5.1 million, indicating strong engagement with apps on the Apple ecosystem, despite subscription or app costs.







Google followed closely in value at Rs. 5.94 billion, surpassing AliExpress, which still saw a solid 944,466 transactions totaling Rs. 4.99 billion.

Interestingly, newer e-commerce players like Temu posted Rs. 1.8 billion in transaction value with under 400,000 transactions, highlighting a rapid growth curve in user adoption.

Streaming giant Netflix processed over 3.3 million transactions, accumulating Rs. 2.79 billion, showing a consistent appetite for digital entertainment despite rising subscription costs and increased competition.

To regulate and generate revenue from this growing digital economy, the federal government has introduced the “Digital Presence” Proceeds Levy Act, 2025. This new law imposes a 5% tax on the total amount paid for digitally ordered goods and services, applicable to foreign vendors like Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Temu, as well as local platforms such as Daraz and Pak Wheels.

These numbers reflect the increasing reliance of Pakistani consumers on digital platforms for shopping, streaming, and social interaction. With billions being spent online and a new digital tax policy in place, Pakistan’s digital economy is clearly entering a new, more regulated phase.