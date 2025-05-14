Pakistan’s Auto Industry surges 40% in FY25 despite April Dip

Pakistan’s automotive sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience in FY25. Passenger car sales reached 111,464 units in the first ten months.

This marks a significant 40% increase from the 79,596 units sold during the same period in FY24.

In April 2025, passenger car sales stood at 10,596 units, marking a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase but a 5% month-on-month (MoM) decline. The MoM drop is attributed to highway closures in Sindh, which delayed vehicle deliveries.

Company Performance Highlights

Company April Sales (Units) MoM Change YoY Change 10MFY25 Sales (Units) 10MFY25 YoY Change Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) 4003 -12% 33% 39,849 +30% Indus Motor Company (Toyota) 3,259 -4% +58% 24,877 +58% Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) 1,707 +20% +70% 14,483 +32% Hyundai Nishat 900 -5% +18% 8,190 +26% Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW) 549 +42% N/A 8,576 +130%

Sales in this segment reached 135,721 units in April 2025, up 26% YoY but down 6% MoM. Year-to-date figures rose 30% to 1.23 million units.

Analysts anticipate continued growth in the auto sector, driven by improved macroeconomic stability, lower interest rates, and the introduction of new models.